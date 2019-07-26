Woman’s suicide bid at CM’s Camp Office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Camp Office in Tadepalli, when an elderly woman attempted suicide there by swallowing sleeping pills on Thursday. Gannavaram CI K Srinivas said 55-year-old G Satya Naga Kumari is a native of Gannavaram. She took the extreme step as her grievance was allegedly ignored by the revenue officials during the Spandana programme. She had submitted the petition on Monday.

Police have shifted her to new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that Naga Kumari’s husband died in a road accident in 2011 after which she had married another person, Rambabu and settled in Kodad of Nalgonda district in the neighbouring Telangana State. She is survived by a son who lives in USA with his family and sends her `10,000 monthly.’’ The CI further said that on July 22, she lodged a complaint in Spandana programme held at the town against her son with a demand that she be paid `25,000 per month and a new house be given to her by her son. “We have contacted the US Embassy and got the details of her son and informed him about his mother’s suicide attempt through mail. In response, Naga Kumari’s son has maintained that he regularly sends `10,000 per month and was not in a position to increase the amount,” Srinivas said.