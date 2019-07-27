Comedy fest begins with fervor in Vijayawada's PB Siddhartha College of Arts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first day of Sumadhura Kala Niketan Telugu Comedy Playlet Competition captivated the audience at Siddhartha Kalapeetam in PB Siddhartha College of Arts on Friday.

The event began with the traditional Naadasvaram, followed by a Veena concert by P Krishna Kumari. The competition commenced with the play ‘Pagale Vennela’. It was presented by Ushodaya Kalaniketan and was directed by Ch Sambasiva Rao. Following this, ‘Prasannaku Premato’ was presented, directed by YB Chowdary. The competition on the first day concluded with ‘Alito Saradaga’ written by A Bharat Kumar and directed by Sk Shafi.

“It is good to see that somebody is taking efforts to keep theatre alive. Earlier, there were so many events and competitions being held. But now we hardly see anything other than Kuchipudi being performed,” said Bhaskar Chowdary, a spectator.

Saragana Kabir Das Memorial Award was presented to veteran artist Goparaju Ramana. CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao was the chief guest.