Expert submit reports to Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on 104, 108 services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An expert committee constituted to do a comprehensive review of the healthcare status of the State has highlighted the neglected state of 108 and 104 services. In its interim report submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, the panel stated that many of ambulances lack in equipment that could be essential in saving lives during transit and are more than 7-10 years old.

The committee, which has toured all the districts, will submit their final report with suggestions on improving the implementation of Aarogyasri scheme. The report said: “Employees of 108 and 104 health services are unsatisfied with their pay scale and irregular payment of salaries. Many times, emergency cases are not being attended to.

As many as 440 108 vehicles are more than seven years old; 292 104 vehicles are in use for over 10 years. They are in poor fitness condition.” It suggested the government to buy new vehicles and increase the number of emergency response centres. The panel addressed the lack of audit on drug supply and the poor utilisation of resources. It also highlighted the need for inclusion of hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru under Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister has asked the panel to study in detail the Aarogyasri scheme and advise on improvements for its better implementation. While the panel’s next meeting is scheduled on August 12, it is expected to submit its final report on August 30.

It is headed by Retired IAS officer K Sujatha Rao and its members include Dr Bhumireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, Dr B Sambasiva Reddy, Dr Kasireddy Sateesh Kumar Reddy, Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao and heads of all Medical, Health and Family Welfare departments.