Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC moots 350 electric buses for Vijayawada in two years

According to the RTC officials, a year ago, the Corporation decided to introduce electric buses in its fleet as the fuel prices had reached an all-time high.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The passengers commuting by worn-out APSRTC buses in the city might get a respite soon, as the Corporation has decided to invite Requests for Proposal (RFP) for procuring 1,000 electric buses during the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Of the total number of buses, 350 will be allocated for Vidyadharapuram and Gannavaram bus depots under the Vijayawada region.

According to the RTC officials, a year ago, the Corporation decided to introduce electric buses in its fleet as the fuel prices had reached an all-time high.

Tenders in this regard were invited from the companies to introduce 80 electric buses in the state, under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME II).

Only one company submitted quotation in the bidding procedure which left the officials in a dilemma whether to take it forward or call for fresh tenders. 

As per the tender notices, the selected operators would be paid on contract rate per kilometre, based on the distance travelled by each bus.

Taking the matter on priority basis, RTC vice-chairperson and managing director NV Surendra Babu directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates on the number of buses required for the Corporation. Officials prepared the plan and sought the cooperation of the state government.

In the recent budget allocations, the government allocated 1,572 crore for RTC, out of which Rs 50 crore was meant for purchasing new buses.

Recently, the higher authorities in RTC held a meeting with electric bus manufacturers, technology partners and discussed their induction.

When contacted, RTC executive director (administration), A Koteswara Rao said that a report had been submitted to the Department of Heavy Industries seeking its approval for the procurement of 1,000 electric buses under FAME-II and requested to provide the applicable incentive for the APSRTC.

The same was submitted to the merger committee appointed by the State government for its approval. Rao said that the cost of an electric bus ranges from Rs 1.5-2.5 crore, which results in higher operating cost.

To minimise the loss, the Centre is offering incentive on each bus to the tune of Rs 35-55 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp