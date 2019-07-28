Jamuna Rayalu feted in comedy festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of Sumadhura Kala Niketan Telugu Comedy Playlet Competition saw warm response, at PB Siddhartha Auditorium, here on Saturday.

One of the three plays performed on the second day was ‘Swami Kalyanam’, staged by Manch Theatre, Hyderabad, scripted by Srikant and directed by Suman.

It was followed by ‘America Aludu’, staged by Malladi Creations, Hyderabad, scripted by B Ramkrishna and directed by Malladi Bhaskar.

The second day concluded with the third play, ‘Attakai Ekkindi’ staged by Telugu Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam, scripted by KC Balaram Murthy and directed by Goparaj Vijay. Veteran artist Surabhi Jamuna Rayalu was also felicitated with the Radha Kumari Memorial Award.