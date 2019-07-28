Kidnapper’s mother wants death sentence for him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mother and other family members of Itham Ravi Shankar, who kidnapped 21-year-old B Pharmacy student Sony five days ago in Hayathnagar of Hyderabad, responded on the incident on Saturday saying that they are not bothered about what happens to him.

They further requested the police to hand stern punishment to Ravi who had created troubles for others and their family.

The accused Ravi Shankar (46) hails from Davuluru village under Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district and has around 25 cases registered against him.

In 2010, the Kankipadu police opened Dossier Criminal (DC) sheet against Ravi as he committed many crimes across Krishna and other neighbouring districts.

He first committed crime in 2000 when he cheated a woman, a hotel owner, by blackmailing her claiming to be a food inspector.

After being released from jail in that case, Ravi committed bike thefts, extortion and other crimes in the district.

Addressing the media, Ravi’s mother Itham Chittemma (68) lambasted her son and wanted the police to eliminate people like him and protect innocent people from his clutches. “There is no use of people like my son in society.

Ravi must be killed. We don’t care about what happens to him. He never behaved well with his parents, wife or his son, Raja. He abandoned us in our advanced age and made us suffer,” cried the mother.

Chittemma cried in pain when the Telangana police came to Kankipadu and took her grandson Raja (son of Ravi Shankar) into custody for questioning on Friday night. “Ravi never cared for his family and son. He came home five years ago when his wife Santha died and left immediately. But, my grandson was arrested because of him (Ravi). Raja is innocent. I request the police to release him,” Chittemma said.

She further said she was praying to God for the safe return of the missing girl, Sony. “We knew that Ravi is a thief and a cheat but never expected that he would kidnap girls. Not just the parents of the girl, we are also praying daily for her safe return,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city Police Commissioner (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the two — Raja and another person — were in safe custody of the police and investigation is on to find the whereabouts of Ravi.