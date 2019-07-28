Home Cities Vijayawada

Minor girl goes missing in Vijayawada

The girl reportedly had not informed her parents before going out and left her companion after shopping, saying that she had to attend to some other work. 

Published: 28th July 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl reportedly went missing after she went for shopping in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Her parents lodged a complaint at the Kankipadu police station on Saturday after enquiring with relatives and friends.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday at around 2 pm after the girl went out for shopping with another minor girl, who was their neighbour.

The girl reportedly had not informed her parents before going out and left her companion after shopping, saying that she had to attend to some other work. 

When her father, Karre Koteswara Rao, a daily-wage labourer, came home that evening and came to know that his daughter had not yet returned, he enquired with relatives and friends, but in vain. 
“The missing girl did not carry her mobile phone which made it difficult for us to trace her,”  the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada minor girl missing Vijayawada crime
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp