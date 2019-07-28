Minor girl goes missing in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl reportedly went missing after she went for shopping in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Her parents lodged a complaint at the Kankipadu police station on Saturday after enquiring with relatives and friends.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday at around 2 pm after the girl went out for shopping with another minor girl, who was their neighbour.

The girl reportedly had not informed her parents before going out and left her companion after shopping, saying that she had to attend to some other work.

When her father, Karre Koteswara Rao, a daily-wage labourer, came home that evening and came to know that his daughter had not yet returned, he enquired with relatives and friends, but in vain.

“The missing girl did not carry her mobile phone which made it difficult for us to trace her,” the police said.