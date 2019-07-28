Ways to check Vijayawada's crime rate discussed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao conducted a half-yearly review meeting here on Saturday with all departments including traffic, road transport, judicial, jails, women and child welfare, municipal corporation, revenue, public prosecutors, railways and medical, and discussed with them ways and means to reduce crime rate in the city.

In the day-long session, officials from various departments took part and discussed possible ways to extend their support to the police in the investigation of cases and other aspects such as traffic and other facilities.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge (MSJ) BVLN Chakravarthi attended the meeting as chief guest and discussed with police officials Cybercrime Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, POSCO act and other acts.

He also instructed the police to file effective charge sheets so that cases get a speedy judgment.

“With the new acts and amendments adding up to the existing ones, policemen should be aware of submission of digital evidence in the court during trials and while filing charge sheets,” he said.

District Collector Md Imtiaz discussed road safety measures and requested the police to implement helmet rule on the basis of strict norms.

He also asked the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VCM) officials to find alternative arrangements to stop the use of plastic bags.

He further sought the help of police in controlling illegal sand mining and transportation of sand in the district.

Addressing the media, top cop Tirumala Rao said around 3,000 cases were registered in the city across all police stations as on June 30 and 4,000 old cases were under investigation.

“All the stakeholders and other line departments participated in the session and extended support to the police. There is a huge need to create a cordial relationship with judiciary and public prosecutors for speedy disposal of cases,” said CP Tirumala Rao.