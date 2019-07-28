YSR Smruthi Vanam to come up in Vijayawada's Avatar park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Smruthi Vanam would be developed on the premises of Avatar Park near Police Control Room (PCR) Junction in the city, said Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday.

He, accompanied by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, and municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, inspected the park and asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for re-installation of YSR statue by September 2, marking the 10th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

The municipal minister proceeded to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office and inspected the ongoing construction works of the new building for civic body.

He visited the command control room and took stock of the facilities being provided by the civic body.

During his visit, Venkatesh told the minister about the WhatsApp and Telegram number: 8181960909 launched recently by the VMC for the public to post their grievances.