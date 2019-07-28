Home Cities Vijayawada

YSR Smruthi Vanam to come up in Vijayawada's Avatar park

The municipal minister proceeded to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office and inspected the ongoing construction works of the new building for civic body.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Illuminated Avatar park near KR Market in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Smruthi Vanam would be developed on the premises of  Avatar Park near Police Control Room (PCR) Junction in the city, said Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday.

He, accompanied by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, and municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, inspected the park and asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for re-installation of YSR statue by September 2, marking the 10th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

The municipal minister proceeded to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office and inspected the ongoing construction works of the new building for civic body.

He visited the command control room and took stock of the facilities being provided by the civic body.

During his visit, Venkatesh told the minister about the WhatsApp and Telegram number: 8181960909 launched recently by the VMC for the public to post their grievances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Smruthi Vanam Vijayawada Vijayawada Avatar park
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp