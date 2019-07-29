12-year-old killed in hit-and-run case in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a hit-and-run case, a 12-year-old was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Karakatta road at Ayodhya Nagar on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Y Mohan Manikanta, a Class 7 student of a school in Satyanarayanpuram.

According to locals, the car driver was overspeeding when he hit the boy and, later, two more vehicles as he was trying to escape from the scene.

With no CCTVs in the area, police are yet to trace the suspect.

Manikanta’s parents were informed about the incident and his body was sent to Government General Hospital for autopsy.

A judo practitioner, he had won medals in state-level competitions. He was supposed to join a judo academy in Anantapur on July 29.