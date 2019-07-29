Comedy-drama competition ends with day-long cultural programmes at Vijayawada's PB Siddhartha College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third and final day of Sumadhura Kala Niketan Telugu Comedy Playlet Competition, was an entertaining package of music, dance and drama for the audience at PB Siddhartha College here on Sunday.

The day commenced with three singers B Srilalitha, Bhavasree Geetika and P Satvika, humming various Telugu and Hindi numbers.

This was followed by a Mohiniattam performance, Lekhya Bharani and a folk dance by the disciples of renowned dancer Hemant.

Various skits were performed by nearly 50 students of different colleges such as Andhra Loyola College, PB Siddhartha College, SRR & CVR Government College, KBN College, Nalanda College and Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala throughout the day.

The last two participating groups performed after the lunch break.

While the first playlet ‘Kalahara Kapuram’ scripted by Sukhamanchi Koteshwararao and directed by S Navina was staged by Navin Arts Hyderabad, the following one and last for the competition, Young Theatre Organisation’s ‘Maro Singaraju Lingaraju’ was scripted by DNR and directed by Vasu.

America Alludu, Maro Singaraju and Alito Saravaga received awards for the position of first, second and third best-produced play respectively.

While B Ramakrishna received the award for the best script, R Vasudeo Rao bagged the best director award. Malladi Bhaskar was selected as best actor while Lahari was felicitated as the best actress.

The first, second and third prize for best production was given Rs 15,000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Rs 3,000 was awarded for the best script and best director.

The best actor received a cash prize of Rs 1,000 and three plays were given consolation prizes of Rs 3, 000 each.

An appreciation amount of Rs 13,000 was given to all the eight participating groups.