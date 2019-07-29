Home Cities Vijayawada

Public outreach workshop on water conservation in Vijayawada

The programme is part of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ initiative, under which 69 blocks from nine districts of Andhra Pradesh were identified to improve water table.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote community participation in groundwater management, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) will hold a day-long workshop in Vijayawada on Monday.

The programme is part of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ initiative, under which 69 blocks from nine districts of Andhra Pradesh were identified to improve water table.

According to a press release, regional director of CGWB D Subba Rao said, Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria and State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar are scheduled to inaugurate the programme, to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. 

“The main objective of the public outreach workshop is to deliberate on community participation in water conservation under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and formulate a roadmap for Andhra Pradesh,” the note said.

For the record, the Union ministry of Jal Shakti identified that groundwater levels in 69 mandals of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam are in critical state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada water conservation Vijayawada water conservation workshop
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp