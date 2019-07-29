Public outreach workshop on water conservation in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote community participation in groundwater management, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) will hold a day-long workshop in Vijayawada on Monday.

The programme is part of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ initiative, under which 69 blocks from nine districts of Andhra Pradesh were identified to improve water table.

According to a press release, regional director of CGWB D Subba Rao said, Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria and State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar are scheduled to inaugurate the programme, to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

“The main objective of the public outreach workshop is to deliberate on community participation in water conservation under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and formulate a roadmap for Andhra Pradesh,” the note said.

For the record, the Union ministry of Jal Shakti identified that groundwater levels in 69 mandals of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam are in critical state.