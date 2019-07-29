Smuggling of ganja by trains on rise in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It seems transportation of ganja and other narcotic substances in trains has become a new trend as smugglers continue to run their illegal business unabated.

The shocking trend came to light after the railway police seized around 80 kg of ganja from Konark Express train four days ago.

With the police tightening the noose on the transportation of ganja in private and public cars by conducting intensified checks on the national highway between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, it is observed that the smugglers are choosing buses and trains in order to avoid frisking and continue with the smuggling of the contraband.

Evidently, two such cases were reported in Vijayawada recently where the accused was found transporting ganja in RTC buses.

“We never expect that ganja will be transported in RTC buses. Usually, ganja is transported in cars, vans and lorries. The trend is changing as the smugglers are finding new methods in transporting the contraband,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, passengers travelling in B5 coach of Konark Express on last Wednesday found unacknowledged luggage in their coach.

Suspecting that it could be an explosive material or a genuine case of missing bag, the passengers immediately alerted GRP officials who rushed to the coach and inspected the luggage.

Upon opening, officials found ganja packed in 36 plastic packets weighing around 81 kg and handed them over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) A case under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was then registered.

Explaining the modus operandi of the criminals, Vijayawada GRP inspector Bangarraju said the smugglers posed as passengers, boarded the train and kept their luggage under the seats in AC and reserved coaches. They immediately left the coach in the guise of purchasing water bottle or food.

“The accused may travel by the same train till their destination keeping an eye on the luggage. Whenever the police suspect the luggage, he/she leaves the place to keep him/herself safe. Even in the Wednesday incident, we are suspecting that the ganja smugglers might have been aware of the entire episode.

However, an investigation is on its way to find the smugglers based on the CCTV footage recorded at Visakhapatnam railway station,” he said.

The officials further said that the luggage checking points will be installed at all major railway stations in Visakhapatnam zone as the smugglers are purchasing the contraband from Agency areas and transporting it to various places such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities.