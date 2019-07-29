Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway union elections for Vijayawada division on August 28

However, trade union leaders are allegedly opposing the railway board’s decision of declaring the trade union as recognized if it achieves 30 per cent of the total vote share. 

South Central Railway

South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections for recognised trade unions of railway employees under Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) are likely to be conducted on August 28 as the railway board recently issued a notification directing the officials to make the necessary arrangements for polling.

In all, 16,036 members comprising of mostly group C and D employees who work in workshops, sheds and divisions and have enrolled themselves under various trade unions will cast their votes under the division during the elections held once in six years.

The union leaders are claiming that the Railway Board’s decision will definitely affect the vote share between the major trade unions: South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU) and SCR Employees Sangh.

In the elections held in 2013, SCRMU and SCR Employees Sangh were declared as recognized trade unions in the division as both of them achieved 30 per cent of the total vote share.

Consequently, a proposal was prepared by the unions requesting the board to increase the voting share from 30 to 50 per cent for declaring the recognised union in the elections. 

SCRMU Vijayawada division general secretary, GN Srinivasa Rao said, "The major demands of the union include scrapping of 100 days road map in Railways, privatisation and recruitment for vacant posts. Apart from mentioning the promises in our manifesto, we are also focusing on the fulfilment of long pending demands of the employees.’’ 

Highlighting the achievements of the union, Rao said that employees were given bonus every year along with implementation of Dearness Allowance (DA) every six months, promotions through cadre restriction and Rs 525 as allowance for running staff and compassionate employment. 

"Our primary demand is the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and drafting the manifesto accordingly’’, said A Venkateswara Rao, general secretary of SCR Employees Sangh.

 He further claimed that his union was instrumental in providing Rs 525 allowance for running staff and also said that he discussed with the Union Finance Minister regarding the disadvantages of NPS for the railway employees.

