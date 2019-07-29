VMC to set up mini sewage treatment plants to tackle pipe leakages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from the residents due to indiscriminate leakage of Under Ground Drainage (UGD) pipelines, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to set up mini sewage treatment plants (STPs) at 32 locations across the city.

According to VMC officials, the city with 59 divisions has been maintaining STPs at Bhavanipuram, Autonagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar and Jakkampudi, treating the sewage water more than their actual capacities.

With this, UGD pipelines connected to the STPs are regularly overflowing with dirty water flowing on to the streets and this has been a concern for environmentalists and residents as it poses health hazards in the respective localities.

Taking a serious note of the matter, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed report on the status of STPs and their capacities.

Following his directions, the engineering and public health department officials in their report proposed setting up of mini STPs at 32 locations across the city to ease the burden on the existing plants.