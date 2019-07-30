Home Cities Vijayawada

97% petitions resolved: DGP

He said the number of petitioners increased in the second week’, after the news of most of the cases getting solved spread.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:13 AM

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang expressed his happiness over the positive response that ‘Spandana’ has been getting, and said police officials across the State have received a total of 10,079 petitions from the public, with only 288 remaining pending.

More than 97 per cent of the cases were solved in less than two weeks, he said Addressing the media on Monday, the DGP said the public have put their trust on the new government as well as the police. He said the number of petitioners increased in the second week’, after the news of most of the cases getting solved spread.

“Of the total complaints, 3,086 FIRs were registered and the majority of them were crimes against women and body-related offense petitions. Women started coming and submitting their petitions after gaining confidence in us. We, the police have always taken up safety and security for women as our top priority,” he reiterated.

TAGS
DGP Gautam Sawang Spandana
