Civic chief seeks builders’ support for eliminating plastic usage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has sought the cooperation of representatives from CREDAI Vijayawada chapter and Builders Association of India (BAI) for transforming Vijayawada into a plastic-free city. The civic body chief called on the representatives of CREDAI and other builders association at his camp office here on Monday.

Venkatesh asked the builders to extend their support for eliminating the usage of plastic bags by the public in residential colonies and slums under three administrative circles of the city and replace them with jute bags. Responding to the Commissioner’s plea, the representatives of CREDAI assured of procuring 35,000 jute bags worth Rs 5 lakh and circulating them in one administrative circle. BAI representatives informed Venkatesh that they will provide necessary support in procuring and circulating jute bags in the remaining two administrative circles.

VMC additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi, CREDAI Vijayawada president RV Swamy and others were present.