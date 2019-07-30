Get chopped vegetables at rythu bazaars soon

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The denizens of Vijayawada would soon be able to avail chopped vegetables from the rythu bazaars of the city. Krishna district officials have come up with this move to create employment for women and save the time of cutting vegetables, particularly for the employed mass.

The officials are also mooting to provide the chopped vegetables through the ‘Farm to Home’ initiative. As part it, two stalls will be set-up in the rythu bazaar with six women in each stall, cut ting the vegetables at Rs 5 per kg. The customers can buy the vegetables from these stalls or bring them here for cutting.

The customers can order the vegetables as per their choice of number or structure of the pieces through the online application called ‘Farm to Home’ and get it delivered to their doorsteps. For the order of cut vegetables, an additional price of Rs 10 per kg will be charged.

Speaking to TNIE, district marketing officer, K Ravi said, “This provision is nothing new as it is available in many metro cities and also in Vizag. So on a pilot basis, we are planning to start this here with Swaraj Maidan rythu bazaar. The DWCRA women are being roped in for this initiative to supply cut vegetables. The project will be taking off soon.”