Govt urged to pass Bill to end trafficking

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the account of ‘World Day against Trafficking in Persons’, on July 30, NGOs, Vimukthi and Help have released wall posters here in the city on Monday. They demanded that the government pass the ‘Trafficking in Persons Bill -2018’ in the current session in parliament.

The members of the NGOs also launched their action plan for the next year and a set of nine demands. The demands include all forms of human trafficking to be addressed through a common law, sex offenders— customers who prostitute children— to be prosecuted under POCSO, increased budgets for the judiciary and law enforcement for investigation and prosecution, financial inclusion and social security for women in prostitution, breaking debt bondage, protection and specialised services for recovery and rehabilitation.