Notification for EWS counselling at NTRUHS released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), which is conducting NEET UG counselling, released a notification for the counselling for Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota on Monday.

According to the officials, around 360 seats are available under EWS in 10 government medical colleges across the State.

As certificate verification and second phase of counselling has already been completed, the officials are going to organise certificate verification for EWS candidates soon. The candidates who do not come under other reservation categories such as BC, SC, ST and PH are only eligible for admission under EWS category. They must have EWS certificate certified from a tahsildar.

Speaking to Express, S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS, said, “As we have received orders from the State government, we are implementing the EWS quota. The candidates who do not come under other reservation categories and belong to EWS section need to avail certificates from tahsildars, and provide them during verification.”

“On August 2 or 3, we will verify certificates. Candidates who already secured seats in open category and don’t have a reservation or those who missed the chance of getting the seats can take part in the counselling,” he added.