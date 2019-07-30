‘Public role important in water conservation’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the depleting groundwater levels leading to acute water crisis in the State, a day-long workshop on ‘community participation in groundwater management in Andhra Pradesh’ was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Monday.

The workshop was organised by the Central Ground Water Board and is a part of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, an initiative under which 69 blocks from ‘water-distressed’ nine districts of the State have been identified to improve the water table.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ratan Lal Kataria stressed upon the need of public participation for effective water conservation in the country.“The water conservation campaign will be launched in the State with the slogan of ‘Jala Shakthe Jana Shakthi Jana Shakthe Jala Shakthi’ and focus mainly on five aspects of water conservation such as rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of water bodies, watershed development and intensive afforestation,” he said.

Listing out the activities being taken by the Centre regarding water conservation, he said that on an average, the country receives 400 billion cubic metre rainfall, out of which 62 per cent is utilised for various purposes. The Centre has started an ambitious programme in 1,500 blocks from 254 districts across the country to rejuvenate the natural water resources so that the drinking water issues can be solved in a phased manner.

As part of it, the campaign will be taken up in all the 69 blocks under ‘Jal Shakti’. Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district will be developed as an ‘aspirational district’ at an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also written letters to the sarpanchs of villages and greeted them to adopt the best practices for conserving water and looking after the traditional water bodies.

Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav asserted that there was an urgent need to sensitise more number of persons about water conservation methods as the groundwater levels in Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts have been depleting at an alarming rate. Despite the efforts being taken by the government, the State has been lagging behind in making use of the rainwater and necessary steps will be evolved in utilising 19 lakh bore wells for conserving rainwater. He called upon the farmers and voluntary organisations to focus on rejuvenation of water bodies and rainwater harvesting to provide a better tomorrow for the future generations.

Later, AP Groundwater department director A Vara Prasada Rao gave a powerpoint presentation on the groundwater scenario, issues and management intervention in the State. He said that the State has a total of four crore acres of land, out of which 1.99 crore is fertile and 1.03 crore has water irrigation facility. An action plan has been chalked out to educate the farmers on proper water management in order to reduce water consumption for irrigation, he said. Central Ground Water Board director D Subba Rao, chairperson KC Naik, engineer in-chief (irrigation) Venkateswara Rao and others were also present.

Focus on five aspects of water conservation

Campaign will be launched in 69 blocks from 9 districts of the State with the slogan — ‘Jala Shakthe Jana Shakthi Jana Shakthe Jala Shakthi’.



It will focus on five aspects of water conservation such as rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of water bodies, watershed development and intensive afforestation