SCR AGM: Take precautions during monsoon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) additional general manager (AGM) John Thomas stressed on the precautions to be taken during monsoon for the operation of trains in a review meeting on Safety, Punctuality and Freight Loading on Monday.

Principal heads of the departments and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six Divisions of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated in the meeting through video link.

The AGM instructed the DRMs to intensify patrolling at the bridges, tunnels, tanks and other vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward occurrences. He asked the officials concerned to prepare a proper action plan and ensure the safety of the track in monsoon by strictly avoiding short-cut methods in day-to-day operations.