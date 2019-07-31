Home Cities Vijayawada

500 Indian star tortoises seized at Vijayawada railway station

Declared ‘vulnerable’ by IUCN, protected under CITES and listed in Schedule IV of Wildlife Act, the tortoises are banned from being exported to other countries

Published: 31st July 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Star tortoises found in a suitcase during a raid by DRI sleuths in a train at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 500 live Indian star tortoises from a passenger who was trying to smuggle them from Kadiri in Anantapur district to Ahmedabad, at Vijayawada Railway station on Monday night. The person carrying the tortoises was arrested.

Based on information that Indian star tortoises - a vulnerable and endangered species mentioned in the Schedule IV to the Wildlife Protection Act - 1972 - were being illegally smuggled out of India, DRI sleuths intercepted the passenger who was travelling in Navjeevan Express at Vijayawada railway station.

After searching his luggage, the DRI officials found that the accused was carrying Indian star tortoises covered with clothes and other items in the bags. Upon questioning, he admitted that he had collected tortoises of different sizes from a person in Kadiri and was asked to take the same to Ahmedabad and hand it over to some person for smuggling them out of the country. 

“The forest officials, who also participated in the operation, confirmed that the tortoises (Geochelone Elegans) were being transported to other countries,” said a DRI official.Meanwhile, the seized tortoises were handed over to the Vijayawada Forest Range Officer for safe custody. “Star tortoises are not allowed to be exported as they are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is in progress,” the DRI official said.

With the smuggling of star tortoises to foreign countries coming down due to increased vigil at airports, smugglers have found a new route - the sea. It is reportedly believed that the Indian Star Tortoises are being exported to foreign countries via Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they have a huge demand in the international market.

The Indian star tortoises, declared ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), protected under  Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and listed in Schedule IV of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, are prohibited for export under the Foreign Trade Policy and the same are liable for confiscation under the Customs Act, 1962.The person involved in the illegal transport of Indian tortoises for export out of India has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

Hidden among clothes in bags
After searching his luggage, the DRI officials found that the accused was carrying Indian Star Tortoises covered with clothes and other items in the bags. Upon questioning, he admitted that he had collected tortoises of different sizes from a person in Kadiri and was asked to take the same to Ahmedabad and hand it over to some person for smuggling them out of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian star tortoises Vijayawada railway station
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp