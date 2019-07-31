Ensure enough sand supply: CM Jagan to babus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of scarcity of sand across the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure enough supply by opening sand reaches and increasing number of reaches, if needed, as per demand. In the same breath, Jagan instructed the officials not to give any scope for corruption.

Conducting a weekly review on Spandana programme with the district collectors and SPs through video conference on Tuesday, Jagan said that the new sand policy would come into force in September and it would be implemented in a transparent manner by installing video cameras at all sand reaches. However, in the meantime, he wanted the officials to avoid hardships to customers.

“People will face trouble as the price of sand will escalate if there is less supply,” he pointed out. Stating that number of applications from people under Spandana programme has been increased, the Chief Minister said it was a reflection of the commitment of the government towards addressing people’s issues. “Our responsibility has been increased and we should try hard for solving people’s problems. It will happen only if district collectors pay attention,” he asserted.

Enquiring about participation of tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) in Spandana, he felt that the officials were taking the programme seriously and asked the officials concerned to take necessary measures if things are not on track.

“All the collectors and SPs are efficient. Ensure that there is no corruption at mandal-level. Collectors and SPs should conduct surprise inspections and give a message in every review that corruption will not be tolerated and that stringent action would be taken against offenders,’’ Jagan said. Reviewing mid-day meal scheme, Jagan said that the responsibility of the programme was being given to district collectors and no decisions would be made at the higher level.

“Clear arrears and make sure timely payments are made to maintain quality of food,’’ he said.He also directed the officials to identify buildings of Village and Ward Secretariats and arrange all the facilities there. “Make sure all the facilities are provided with all the necessary equipment to ensure ration card, pension card and other applications are processed within 72 hours,” he asserted.