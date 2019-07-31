Home Cities Vijayawada

Mystery shrouds constable’s death at CRPF camp building

Following a complaint from the commandant of battalion VVN Prasanna Kumar, Atkur police registered a case of suspicious death and investigation is on. 

Published: 31st July 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 39 battalion CRPF camp building in Chinna Avutupalli village on Tuesday early hours. Allegedly, he was vexed over family disputes and depressed over his ill health. The deceased was identified as Maria Vinner, who was a native of Tamil Nadu.

Following a complaint from the commandant of battalion VVN Prasanna Kumar, Atkur police registered a case of suspicious death and investigation is on. According to Atkur sub-inspector Srinivas Rao, Prasanna Kumar said his sentry police constable had informed him about a noise that he heard near the headquarter building. When he rushed to the spot, he found Mariya Vinner in a pool of blood. He was shifted with injuries to Pinnamaneni Siddartha General hospital in the village, where the doctor declared him dead upon arrival. 

During the investigation, Atkur police found that the deceased was suffering from a psychological disorder and was undergoing treatment for the same. “The CRPF constable, Maria Vinner might have fallen from the building accidentally or intentionally jumped to kill himself. However, a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and will be investigated,” said Srinivas Rao.

