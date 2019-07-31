Home Cities Vijayawada

Panel to probe Fiber Grid ‘irregularities’ during TDP regime

fiber

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday said the sub-committee constituted by the government to probe the alleged irregularities in awarding tenders and works during the previous TDP regime, will also look into the purchase of equipment for the AP fiber grid project. 

He was replying to a query by YSRC member Jogi Ramesh during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on the fiber grid project, who alleged that substandard set-top boxes were purchased by the previous regime and the contracts were awarded to those close to the TDP like Vemuri Ravi Kumar. The minister explained the project in detail and how the previous government had committed ‘irregularities’ in procurement of equipment. The project initiated by the Centre was intended to provide internet connection to rural areas. The State government, however, added two more specifications of provision of television and telephone connections to the project, he said.

Showing the equipment, Goutham Reddy said an IPTV box can be procured at Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 online, while the internet telephone box can be bought at Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,500. This means a piece roughly costs Rs 3,450. However, to meet the project specifications, a single box with Wi-Fi was purchased at a cost Rs 4,400,” Goutham Reddy said.

“Rough estimates have revealed that Rs 1,000 crore would have been saved in the procurement of CPUs for the fiber grid project,’’ the minister said, and added that the YSRC government will negotiate prices to procure the remaining equipment. 

“We need 90 lakh more CPUs for the completion of the project and by negotiating the price with suppliers we can save more money and that is what Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to do,” he said. Intervening, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the previous government tried to take control over cable television operators so that it could dictate what people should watch. 

