Srisailam may get inflows from Jurala tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Major dams and reservoirs in the State are set to get water as inflows from upper riparian states flood down the Krishna basin. If the inflows to Jurala dam continues, Water Resources officials noted, floodwater would reach Srisailam in a day or two. This has renewed farmers’ hopes as the Kharif season, which began two months ago, has been hit by prolonged dry spells.

The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood forecast, on Tuesday, indicated that the water levels were rising in Jurala and Tungabhadra projects and would continue to be so even on Wednesday. While Jurala, as on Tuesday evening, has 5.4 tmc of water n— a steep increase from 2.37 tmc since the morning — as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 9.66 tmc, Tungabhadra was receiving a steady inflow of 15,200 cusecs.

The officials said if the trends continued, water might reach Srisailam by Thursday. The project presently has 31.04 tmc as against its FRL of 215.81 tmc. However, water level in Srisailam is unlikely to reach its FRL, even as rains continue to lash the Maharashtra region, unless there are heavy inflows from Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala, the officials surmised. Only if Srisailam gets filled, water may be released to Nagarjunasagar.

On the other hand, Godavari river, too, is rising with over 3.2 lakh cusecs of water reaching Dowleswaram on Tuesday morning, and it hit 4.22 lakh mark by evening. It is further expected to reach 5 or 6 lakh cusecs by Wednesday if inflows from Indravati and Sileru reach the Dowleswaram barrage. “After pumping some water through Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme and diverting some to the canals in East Godavari, we are letting over 4 lakh cusecs into the river.

The situation is yet to reach an alarming level,” engineering officials from Godavari Delta explained. Revenue officials of both the Godavari districts have sounded caution and have taken preparatory measures to tackle in the event of floods.

However, a few low-lying areas in Godavari districts, especially those upstream Godavari river (Devipatnam and Polavaram mandals) have been reportedly hit with power cuts and causeways getting flooded. The reason, the officials pointed out, is the presence of upper cofferdams at Polavaram project site, which are partially obstructing the flow. According to information, over 3.5 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from Polavaram.Meanwhile, water from Pattiseema is expected to reach Prakasam Barrage, which presently has inflow of 5,150 cusecs and outflow of 5,200 cusecs.

Rains may lash isolated areas in coastal and Rayalaseema districts for the next three days, according to IMD. Inflows to Krishna basin have renewed farmers’ hopes as the agricultural activity witnessed a passive start this Kharif season