APCRDA Open Forum
Published: 01st June 2019 01:54 AM | Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:20 AM
VIJAYAWADA: In the Open Forum held on Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) cleared six of the 10 applications filed seeking various permits for buildings and layouts. The officials said more information (documentation) was sought in case of the remaining four applications. Of the 10 applications received, six were for relief of mortgaged area and occupancy certificates. The remaining were pertaining to layouts.