Many aspirants as Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy set to expand Cabinet

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sets out to expand his Cabinet on June 8, now it is for the ministerial aspirants to get into his good books. With the YSRC winning an overwhelming 151 MLAs in the 175-member Legislative Assembly, there is a stiff competition among the party leaders.

Though the Chief Minister interacted with officials, who came to his residence since morning on Friday and also convened a review on school education department, sources said that he discussed with the party senior leaders the all-important task of Cabinet formation. It is learnt that the Chief Minister is in favour of accommodating senior leaders representing the YSRC in the Legislative Council in the Cabinet.

As Jagan during the electioneering gave assurance to some of the leaders such as Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who won against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Marri Rajasekhar (who gave up Chilakaluripet seat to a woman candidate of the choice of the party) in Guntur district, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from Ongole, that he would induct them into his Cabinet, now the exercise will be narrowed down to filling up the remaining berths.

The source said that Jagan, who is expected to occupy his chambers in the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Friday, postponed it to June 8. After reaching IGC that day, he will occupy his chambers at 8.39 am and perform pooja followed by the signing of important files.

Later, the Cabinet expansion ceremony will take place in the ground adjacent to the IGC in the morning.

The first meet of Council of Minister will be held the same day. Those who are in the race for ministerial berths include Dharmana Prasada Rao, Tammineni Sitaram and Reddy Santhi from Srikakulam; Botsa Satyanarayana, K Veerabhadra Swamy, Pushpa Srivani and Rajanna Dora from Vizianagaram; Gudivada Amarnath, Gorle Babu Rao and Mutyala Naidu from Visakhapatnam; P Subash Chandrabose and K Kannababu from East Godavari; Alla Nani, Taneti Vanitha andGrandhi Srinivas from West Godavari; and few more are eyeing Cabinet berths. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to organise department-wise reviews starting from Saturday.