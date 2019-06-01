New syllabus for first year BTech courses in Andhra Pradesh

Kiranmai Tutika By

VIJAYAWADA: All first-year engineering students of State universities will have a new curriculum from the academic year 2019-20. The new syllabus has been designed for seven BTech streams -- Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communications, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Engineering and Basic Sciences and Humanities Management. A high power committee, consisting of eight experts from institutes like IIT, NIT and Central Universities has designed the new curriculum for in a span of over 20 months to enhance engineering education standards.

Over the years, engineering stream is losing its shine as majority of the graduates remain jobless and hardly 70 per cent of the total strength is able to complete the courses. In order to consolidate the standard of education in the engineering stream, officials of the Higher Education Department have updated the syllabus.

Until now, each university has its own syllabus as per the guidelines of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). But this year onwards, all the universities (run by the State government) will have a uniform syllabus. As for autonomous institutions, there is a leverage of 20 per cent of the syllabus, where they can modify and customise it.

Speaking to TNIE, APSCHE Secretary S Varadarajan said, “We have been planning to upgrade the syllabus of BTech courses for a long time and from this year, the new syllabus will come into place. Keeping in tune with the reforms, we have designed the curriculum so that the foundation of each student is strengthened with basics of engineering and the core subject. In the following years, with new syllabus for second, third and fourth year students, the understanding of subjects will increase with emphasis on practical knowledge and industry oriented approach.”The new syllabus is available on the website of APSCHE. Faculty and students can submit their suggestions on the new syllabus to the APSCHE.

