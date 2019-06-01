Home Cities Vijayawada

New syllabus for first year BTech courses in Andhra Pradesh

Over the years, engineering stream is losing its shine as majority of the graduates remain jobless and hardly 70 per cent of the total strength is able to complete the courses.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Books, Library, Syllabus

Representational image.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  All first-year engineering students of State universities will have a new curriculum from the academic year 2019-20. The new syllabus has been designed for seven BTech streams -- Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communications, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Engineering and Basic Sciences and Humanities Management.   A high power committee, consisting of eight experts from institutes like IIT, NIT and Central Universities has designed the new curriculum for in a span of over 20 months to enhance engineering education standards.

Over the years, engineering stream is losing its shine as majority of the graduates remain jobless and hardly 70 per cent of the total strength is able to complete the courses. In order to consolidate the standard of education in the engineering stream, officials of the Higher Education Department have updated the syllabus. 

Until now, each university has its own syllabus as per the guidelines of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). But this year onwards, all the universities (run by the State government) will have a uniform syllabus. As for autonomous institutions, there is a leverage of 20 per cent of the syllabus, where they can modify and customise it.

Speaking to TNIE,  APSCHE Secretary S Varadarajan said, “We have been planning to upgrade the syllabus of BTech courses for a long time and from this year, the new syllabus will come into place. Keeping in tune with the reforms, we have designed the curriculum so that the foundation of each student is strengthened with basics of engineering and the core subject. In the following years, with new syllabus for second, third and fourth year students, the understanding of subjects will increase with emphasis on practical knowledge and industry oriented approach.”The new syllabus is available on the website of APSCHE. Faculty and students can submit their suggestions on the new syllabus to the APSCHE.

Engineering streams with new syllabus 
Civil Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Computer Science Engineering
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Electronics and Communications Engineering
Basic Sciences and Humanities Management

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra BTech Courses Engineering Colleges in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp