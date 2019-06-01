Home Cities Vijayawada

NGT asks Andhra government to stop Godavari-Krishna-Penna interlinking 

The green panel heard the application filed by former minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar on Thursday, stating that the projects interlinking the three rivers were taken up without environmental clearance.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the State government to stop the execution of the interlinking of Godavari-Krishna-Penna rivers as the project does not have the requisite environmental clearance. The tribunal also pulled up the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) for failing to perform its duty of taking appropriate action as per law.

According to the order issued on Friday, the panel said, “In view of undisputed position that neither there is EC as required nor there is Consent to Establish under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the project cannot be allowed till the requisite environmental requirements are met.” The green panel heard the application filed by former minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar on Thursday, stating that the projects interlinking the three rivers were taken up without environmental clearance.

The Principal Bench, which had Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (Chairperson), Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member), Justice K Ramakrishnan (Judicial Member) and Nagin Nanda (Expert Member), heard the arguments made by the advocate representing the applicant, Sravan Kumar, before giving its order. 

“We notice that though the APPCB acknowledges the illegality in view of the absence of Consent to Establish and Environmental Clearance, it has failed to perform its duty to take appropriate action as per law,” the NGT observed. During its term, the TDP govt had launched various lift irrigation schemes.

