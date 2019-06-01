One dies as car hits bike 

VIJAYAWADA: A carpenter died and his assistant was injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle at Gandikota village in Vuyyuru mandal on Friday. According to Vuyyuru police, the deceased was identified as Lanka Naganjaneya Sastry (77). The mishap occurred while they were going to work after having lunch. Sastry, who was pillion riding, died on the spot in the incident. His assistant Murthy, who was injured in the mishap. A case was registered.
