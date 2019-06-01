New Andhra government may revamp NTR educational schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the formation of the new government in the State, there arises a question on continuing NTR Vidyonnathi and NTR Videshi Vidyadharana schemes. At present, officials are working on the modifications to be made in these schemes from this year. The new government is expected to rename educational schemes.

The Social Welfare and Higher Education departments held a review meeting on the NTR Videshi Vidyadharana scheme. Under the scheme, the State government pays Rs 10 lakh to the students interested in pursuing professional courses abroad. There is no restriction on the choice of students and they can pursue the professional course in any higher educational institution or country. Now, the officials are planning to limit the choice of students.

In the recent review meeting, it was proposed to allow the students to pursue professional courses only in the higher educational institutions which figure in top 1,000 QS rankings irrespective of the country under the NTR Videshi Vidyadharana scheme. The officials are still working on the proposal whether to consider QS ranking of a single year or three consecutive years for admission.

A senior official told to TNIE, “In a recent meeting, we decided to go by the criterion of QS rankings. This way, only the merit students from the poorer sections will get benefited.” The officials are also working on some modifications in the implementation of NTR Vidyonnathi scheme to achieve better results.