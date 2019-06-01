Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC employees to go on strike from June 13

 The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the APSRTC employees unions has decided to go on strike from June 13 and the long-distance services will be stopped from June 12 itself.

Published: 01st June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the APSRTC employees unions has decided to go on strike from June 13 and the long-distance services will be stopped from June 12 itself. Releasing the wall poster of the proposed strike, JAC convener Pallisetty Damodar Rao said the APSRTC management itself has explained that the reasons for the corporation suffering losses to the tune of Rs 6,300 crore were not the workers, but operating loss-making Palle Velugu buses and hike in diesel prices.

At the same time, the management is trying to downsize the staff by removing 4,000 workers. There are a total of 128 depots in the State and four zonal-level workshops and if the VC and MD of APSRTC do not desist from its plan to downsize the staff, APSRTC employees will go on strike from June 13, he said. 
 The JAC has also demanded allocation of Rs 3,000 crore to the APSRTC in the State budget. 

At the same time, the demand for increasing the retirement age to 60 from the present 58 was also made. A total of 27 demands were made in the strike notice served to the management already. Damodar said before going on strike, they will hold public meetings in all the regions of the APSRTC and district headquarters starting June 3. The final meeting will be in APSRTC Krishna region on June 11, he added.

