Shun tobacco use, people told

Consumer Guidance Society (CGS) organised a workshop on harmful effects of tobacco consumption here on Friday to mark World No Tobacco Day. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Consumer Guidance Society (CGS) organised a workshop on harmful effects of tobacco consumption here on Friday to mark World No Tobacco Day. Speaking at the workshop, Chennupati Divakar Babu, president of CGS, said, “The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco consumption and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.” 

This year’s theme of World No Tobacco Day is ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’.Of the total lung disease cases reporting every year, more than 70 per cent are due to smoking. Every year, more than 60,000 children below five years of age are succumbing due to passive smoking, while many are suffering from lung-related ailments. Use of e-cigarette is more dangerous than tobacco consumption, he said and explained feasible measures to be taken to curb its use. 

S Bhavana, professor of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, who was the resource person, explained different types of oral cancer that affect a person due to tobacco consumption. Other resource persons stressed the need for promoting awareness in a big way to curb the use of tobacco consumption.

