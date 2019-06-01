Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana IAS officer Srilakshmi meets CM Jagan, to get key post?

Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy his residence in Tadepalli near here on Friday.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi called on by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy his residence in Tadepalli near here on Friday. The meeting gains significance as Srilakshmi, who is keen on working in Andhra Pradesh, has already applied to the Department of Personnel and Training, Telangana government, seeking permission in this regard. Though what transpired between Jagan and Srilakshmi was not known, sources said that she might get a crucial posting in the government. Srilakshmi, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently heading the Department of Public Enterprises in Telangana, in the capacity of Principal Secretary.

Srilakshmi faced CBI inquiry for alleged irregularities in allotment of mines to the Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) in Anantapur district when she served as Secretary (Mining) in the undivided AP. 

She was charged with flouting norms in granting mining leases to OMC belonging to mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy during the regime of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She was arrested and sent to jail in November 2011. She was back in duty in 2016 after she was acquitted in the case.

Infra growth to boost job creation 

It will include doubling the length of highways to 2 lakh km in the next five years, construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), increasing the number of smart cities beyond 100 and fast-tracking delayed projects.

The government is of the view that infrastructure development will boost the confidence of domestic and global investors, stimulate economic growth and spur job creation. MSME ministry’s role in job creation is equally huge. A survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry in March this year said MSMEs were the largest job creators in the last four years — with 13.9% growth — and will continue to be so in the next 3 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp