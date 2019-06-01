Telangana IAS officer Srilakshmi meets CM Jagan, to get key post?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi called on by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy his residence in Tadepalli near here on Friday. The meeting gains significance as Srilakshmi, who is keen on working in Andhra Pradesh, has already applied to the Department of Personnel and Training, Telangana government, seeking permission in this regard. Though what transpired between Jagan and Srilakshmi was not known, sources said that she might get a crucial posting in the government. Srilakshmi, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently heading the Department of Public Enterprises in Telangana, in the capacity of Principal Secretary.

Srilakshmi faced CBI inquiry for alleged irregularities in allotment of mines to the Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) in Anantapur district when she served as Secretary (Mining) in the undivided AP.

She was charged with flouting norms in granting mining leases to OMC belonging to mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy during the regime of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She was arrested and sent to jail in November 2011. She was back in duty in 2016 after she was acquitted in the case.

