Vishwajeet  takes charge as ACB DG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer Kumar Vishwajeet assumed the office of Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau at the ACB Headquarters here on Friday. Addressing the media after taking charge, Vishwajeet said the ACB is committed to ensure corruption-free government services to the public. He urged the public to lodge complaints with ACB if any government official demands a bribe. He said ACB will strive towards making the government’s promise of corrupt-free administration a reality.

“The identity of the complainant will be kept a secret. Stringent action will be initiated against those who harass public for doing official favours,” the new ACB chief asserted. Later, he interacted with the zonal officers and enquired about the number of complaints received so far and pending cases under ACB.

The 1994 batch IPS officer was appointed as the Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) by the Election Commission during the elections after transferring former ACB DG AB Venkateswara Rao following a complaint lodged by the YSRC leaders. Vishwajeet earlier served as the Chairman of the State Police Recruitment Board.