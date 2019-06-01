VIT entrance examinations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, will hold VIT Master’s Entrance Examination (VITMEE-2019) and VIT Research Entrance Examination (VITREE-2019) on June 1 and June 2. The exams will be held in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati campuses of VIT, along with 20 other centres across India. A total of 5,931 candidates have enrolled for the exams. Both VITMEEE and VITREE are computer-based tests, conducted for admission into PG programmes.