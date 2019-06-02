APSRTC in losses due to bad policies, says CPI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna has written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to resolve the issues of APSRTC workers and employees, and see to that they withdraw their strike notice.

He wrote, “APSRTC is one of the largest state-operated road transport organizations which provides service to 70 lakh people on an average every day. Due to bad policies adopted by the previous government, the organisation has incurred Rs 6,263 crore losses and is paying Rs 1 crore as interest on the accumulated debts.”

He added, “At the time of bifurcation, APSRTC had 64,000 employees and 12,500 buses and today, the number of employees has reduced to 53,000 while the number of buses has remained the same. The reduction in the staff has only increased work pressure and now with proposals for further downsizing of the staff, APSRTC employees have decided to strike.”

CPI leader urged the Chief Minister to allocate Rs 3,700 crore in the budget to APSRTC. The government should take over the repayment of the debts of the organization, he stated, and requested the Chief Minister to consider the demands of APSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee.