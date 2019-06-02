Brothers end lives after employer accuses them of stealing Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vexed over unpaid loans and allegations of duping their employer, two brothers committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Moolapadu village in Kanchikacherla mandal of Krishna district late on Friday.

The incident came to light when local residents found the two bodies near Paritala Cheruvu with bottles of pesticide near them on Friday night. According to Kanchikacherla sub-inspector K Mani Kumar, the deceased were identified as Jettiboina Narasimha Rao alias Hari (27) and Venkata Narasimha Rao alias Chinni (24), both residents of Moolapadu village.

The duo was employed with a private firm responsible for transferring cash from banks to their ATMs. Their employer had accused the duo of siphoning off `5 lakh and asked them to pay the amount or face criminal charges. The duo had also failed to repay `3 lakh loan to a financier at a Vijayawada-based firm where they worked earlier. However, the duo had not informed their father Ramakrishna, a carpenter by profession, about the situation they were in and decided to end their lives.

“The brothers bought pesticide from Kanchikacherla, went to an isolated place and allegedly consumed it after mixing it in a soft drink. No suicide note was found at the spot,” SI Mani Kumar said.

Suicide helplines

OneLife:78930-78930 Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000