Crack whip on belt shops: CM to excise officials

The YSRC’s Navaratnas include implementation of prohibition in the State in a phased manner.

Published: 02nd June 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move towards implementing his Navaratna schemes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the Prohibition and Excise Department to crack a whip on belt shops (unauthorised liquor outlets) in the State.

The YSRC’s Navaratnas include implementation of prohibition in the State in a phased manner. As a first step towards it, the Chief Minister asked officials to seal the licensed wine shops which are supplying liquor to belt shops. He even mulled running the wine shops by the government.

During a meeting with the officials of revenue generating departments at his residence at Tadepalli, Jagan made it clear that sale of liquor should not be considered as a source of revenue and underscored the need for closure of belt shops.

Though the officials tried to elaborate on quantum of excise revenue and the impact of total prohibition on State finances, he is said to have maintained that there will be no use of implementing welfare schemes by making liquor available to people. The living standards of poor people had remained the same despite the implementation of several welfare schemes due to the presence of belt shops in every nook and corner, he said and underlined the need for closure of the unauthorised outlets. He also emphasised the need for promoting awareness among people to desist them from consuming liquor prior to prohibition

