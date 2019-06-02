Exam in 22 centres in Krishna dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made for the conduct of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination scheduled to be held on Sunday. The Collector said that 9,872 candidates have applied to appear for the examination.

Taking stock of the arrangements, Md Imtiaz said that the examination will be held in 22 centres across Krishna district. While the first paper will be held from 9.30 am till 11.30 am, the second paper will be from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

“Some 876 invigilators, five assistant coordinating supervisors and 85 supervisors will be on duty to ensure smooth conduct of the exam. A control room has been set up to monitor the proceedings and the district revenue officer has been appointed as the in-charge,” the Collector said.

He added that the electricity department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply from 8 am to 5 pm at the examination centres. Medical camps with ORS sachets and first-aid kits have been arranged, he said, adding that the candidates are required to carry a photo identity card along with the hall ticket.