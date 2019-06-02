Fund ‘diversion’ by TDP government surprises Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing State finances for the first time after becoming Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday was taken by surprise when officials explained to him how the funds raised by various corporations were diverted by the TDP government.

During a review of the financial situation of the State and performance of revenue-generating departments, Jagan was told by officials how the loans raised by various corporations were diverted for purposes other than they were taken by the previous government. “The loans were taken with government guarantee,’’ officials told the CM.

Sources said the previous government gave guarantee for around Rs 60,000 crore loans raised by Civil Supplies Corporation, AP Township and Infrastructure Corporation (APTIDCO), Road Development Corporation, AP Drinking Water Supply Corporation and others. However, it is not known the exact amount that was diverted.

During the meeting in his residence, Jagan directed officials to prepare reports detailing the financial situation and monetary constraints facing his government to be placed before the 15th Finance Commission to convince the Centre about the need for according Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

He said that officials should explain clearly the present precarious finances of the State and build a genuine case to convince the Centre that the SCS is the only hope for the State to overcome the present difficult situation.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the financial condition without burdening the common man. “Some of the suggestions Jagan made to the officials was to introduce Green tax, tax on industrial waste, value addition to red sanders, getting loans with low interest rate and sand policy,’’ official sources said. Jagan also called on officials to adopt financial discipline.

Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, former Chief Secretary and advisor to government Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao and PV Ramesh, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Secretaries M Ravichandra and Piyush Kumar (Finance), CMO Secretary Solomon Arokia Raj, Additional Secretary K Dhananjaya Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Jagan’s panacea

Officials told to prepare reports detailing the State’s financial situation to convince the Centre to accord SCS to AP

Suggests Green tax, industrial waste tax and austerity measures