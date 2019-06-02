Junior colleges to reopen on June 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Summer vacation for junior colleges in the State has been extended up to June 11. The colleges will reopen on June 12. A decision extending the summer vacation for the junior colleges was taken keeping in view the prevailing heatwave conditions across the State. As per the earlier schedule, the reopening date of the colleges was June 3. All the junior colleges, including government, residential, private and welfare institutions, have been directed to start the new academic year from June 12.