Mayor seeks error-free voter list for municipal elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reports of irregularities in voter list for impending civic election coming to light, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Saturday submitted a representation to principal secretary (municipal administration) R Karikal Valaven asking him to direct officials concerned to root out factual errors and prepare a revised voter list by conducting ground-level survey across the 59 divisions of the city.

The term of ruling Telugu Desam Party in VMC will end within a month’s time. Speaking about the discrepancies, Mayor Sreedhar said that while the list prepared by the officials concerned has only 7.78 lakh voters in the three Assembly constituencies of the city, Vijayawada had a population of 10.30 lakh according to the 2011 census, which witnessed considerable growth after declaration of Amaravati as the State capital post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

“How can only 7.74 lakh voters find place in the list prepared by the officials concerned whereas the present population of the city is expected to be above 12 lakh?,” Sreedhar said. The Mayor claimed there were multiple entries of voters in the list in division number 9, which is represented by him.

He also met principal secretary (finance) Piyush Kumar and sought sanctioning of `3.66 crore balance amount for construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant.