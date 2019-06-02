RTC issues passes to students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RTC Vijayawada region started issuing bus passes to students for this academic year at Pandit Nehru Bus Station and 11 other counters across the city on Saturday. In a press release issued here, RTC regional manager G Nagendra Prasad called upon the students to apply for all types of bus passes such as free, route, general, metro, special and district route passes at www.apsrtcpass.in from June 1. Private educational institutions must obtain their bus pass code by registering all their courses and paying administrative charges. Students should fill the online application mentioning name and code of their institution for availing the bus pass.