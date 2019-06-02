Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC MLAs get anxious as no hints from CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Cabinet berths

Another version has put the number of Cabinet ministers at 25, one from each Assembly constituency in the State.

Published: 02nd June 2019

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Chief Minister

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the public after swearing-in asthe CM of Andhra Pradesh at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. ( Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With less than a week remaining for the formation of the State Cabinet, aspirants have become anxious as they are not getting any hints about their induction from the YSRC leadership and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy with the official work.

Since Jagan’s decision to constitute his Cabinet on June 8, there have been speculations over its composition. According to one version, Jagan may restrict the size of his Cabinet to 13 ministers (one from each district in the State).

Another version has put the number of Cabinet ministers at 25, one from each Assembly constituency in the State. However, no information is coming out from the YSR Congress sources as they are not getting any indications from the Chief Minister.

The YSRC which won 151 Assembly seats in the elections, has a total strength of 159 lawmakers, including 8 MLCs. It will be a tough task for the YSRC chief to select 25 lawmakers for the Cabinet out of the total 159. There are three to four aspirants for minister posts from each district. Seniority, loyalty, caste and other factors need to be considered for constitution of the Cabinet.

Speaking to TNIE, a YSRC leader said Chief Minister Jagan will consider all the factors in constitution of the Cabinet to strike a balance though many seniors are aspiring for minister posts.
“As of now, Jagan is concentrating on State administration. He is yet to focus on formation of the Cabinet. No hints are coming from the Chief Minister pertaining to the leaders to be taken into the Cabinet,” the YSRC leader said.

“We hope that Jagan himself will convene a meeting with all legislators before the set date for Cabinet formation and reveal the names of leaders to be given minister posts. He will also elicit the views of all the lawmakers on his choice before finalising the Cabinet,” the YSRC leader said, adding that until then the media is free to make speculations on the Cabinet composition.

