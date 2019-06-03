Iftar held at gurudwara in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a display of communal harmony, the Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Committee and members of Sikh Community held an Iftar at a gurudwara in Guru Nanak Nagar here on Sunday. District collector A Md Imtiaz, who attended the programme as the chief guest, lauded the Guru Prabandhak Committee and the Muslim community for jointly organising the Iftar for over the past five years.

“The coming together of both the communities shows unity in diversity. When all people, irrespective of religion, caste, creed and other social realities come forward to work together, it leads to a harmonious society,” the Collector said.