Imposter nabbed for extortion near Vijayawada

O Narayana Rao from Guntur posed as a fake task force official and collected Rs 10 lakh.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The police on Sunday nabbed an imposter who was extorting money from traders in Penamaluru and surrounding villages by posing himself as a Task Force inspector. Penamaluru police said the imposter was identified as O Narayana Rao (42) of Guntur. He worked in a private company in Vijayawada earlier. He was sacked for neglecting duty after getting addicted to vices. 

In order to meet his expenses, he started indulging in extortion by posing himself as a Task Force inspector. He reportedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from the traders by threatening to register cases against them.

The imposter used to target pan shops which sell gutka and banned tobacco products. Some traders who got suspicious of his behaviour and informed about him to the police. Following the information, the police laid a trap and nabbed the imposter. Narayana was an accused in several cases.  An extortion case has been registered against him. The arrested will be produced in court on Monday.

