Home Cities Vijayawada

Only 500 school buses operating in and around Vijayawada get fitness certificates

Poor response from educational institutions prompted the Regional Transport Authority to warn of stern action against defaulters after June 10.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of an RTA official inspecting a school bus in Vijayawada

A file photo of an RTA official inspecting a school bus in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite just a week left for the commencement of the new academic year, only 500 out of the total 2,747 school buses across Krishna district have obtained the mandatory fitness certificate (FC) from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) so far. RTA officials reiterated that stern action will be taken against the educational institutions failing to obtain FC by June 10.

As per RTA, of the total 2,747 buses of various educational institutions in Krishna district, 1,000 are in Vijayawada. Out of total buses, only 500 have obtained the FC from the department till date. It is mandatory for all buses run by educational institutions to get their FCs renewed from RTA every year. They will be allowed to ferry students only after inspection of the physical condition of the buses. 

“Despite being served notices, majority of the school managements have not responded or sent their buses to obtain FC,” an official said. When contacted, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that motor vehicle inspectors across the district have been instructed to visit the educational institutions under their jurisdiction and direct them to obtain FC from the department before the deadline.As part of the annual inspection, the officials are asked to accord top priority to the mechanical condition of the vehicles, including the height of the footboard, strength of the floorboard, seats, flooring, brake system, fire extinguisher and emergency exit. 

The break inspectors also verify the legal documents of the vehicles, he added. 
The DTC added that licences of school bus drivers found driving rash would be cancelled on the spot. He called upon the educational institutions to keep a tab on their drivers and make sure that they do not employ drivers with a drinking habit. Asked whether the department will provide FCs to all the 2,747 buses across the district on time, Meera Prasad said that notices were served to the educational institutions and stern action will be taken against those failing to obtain FC. Also, surprise checks will be conducted and vehicles found flouting Motor Vehicles Act.

Safety of schoolgoers

  • RTA has called upon educational institutions to keep a tab on their drivers and make sure that they do not employ drivers with a drinking habit
  • Licences of drivers found driving rash will be cancelled on the spot
  • Top priority will be awarded to inspection of mechanical condition of the vehicles, including height of the footboard, strength of the floorboard, seats, flooring, brake system, fire extinguisher and emergency exit
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Transport Department Krishna district school buses Vijayawada Regional Transport Authority Vijayawada school buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp