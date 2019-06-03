Only 500 school buses operating in and around Vijayawada get fitness certificates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite just a week left for the commencement of the new academic year, only 500 out of the total 2,747 school buses across Krishna district have obtained the mandatory fitness certificate (FC) from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) so far. RTA officials reiterated that stern action will be taken against the educational institutions failing to obtain FC by June 10.

As per RTA, of the total 2,747 buses of various educational institutions in Krishna district, 1,000 are in Vijayawada. Out of total buses, only 500 have obtained the FC from the department till date. It is mandatory for all buses run by educational institutions to get their FCs renewed from RTA every year. They will be allowed to ferry students only after inspection of the physical condition of the buses.

“Despite being served notices, majority of the school managements have not responded or sent their buses to obtain FC,” an official said. When contacted, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that motor vehicle inspectors across the district have been instructed to visit the educational institutions under their jurisdiction and direct them to obtain FC from the department before the deadline.As part of the annual inspection, the officials are asked to accord top priority to the mechanical condition of the vehicles, including the height of the footboard, strength of the floorboard, seats, flooring, brake system, fire extinguisher and emergency exit.

The break inspectors also verify the legal documents of the vehicles, he added.

The DTC added that licences of school bus drivers found driving rash would be cancelled on the spot. He called upon the educational institutions to keep a tab on their drivers and make sure that they do not employ drivers with a drinking habit. Asked whether the department will provide FCs to all the 2,747 buses across the district on time, Meera Prasad said that notices were served to the educational institutions and stern action will be taken against those failing to obtain FC. Also, surprise checks will be conducted and vehicles found flouting Motor Vehicles Act.

Safety of schoolgoers